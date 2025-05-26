Aaron Rodgers' last season with the Green Bay Packers came in 2022, but bad blood with the Chicago Bears, runs deep. During a recent live-taping of the Ya Neva Know podcast, a self-proclaimed Bears fan asked Rodgers how much he contemplated retirement on the golf course before he was interrupted.

"The best thing about Bears fans is every year, 'This is our year. This is our year. We added this guy and that guy. We've got a new coach from Detroit ... Oh man. Look out,'" Rodgers said to the Bears supporter. "Packers fans, we know that, right. And what does every coach that signs with the Bears say? 'We've got to beat the Packers, right?' Packers don't give a (expletive)."

Over 15 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers finished 25-5 overall against the Bears, including a postseason win in the 2010 NFC Championship Game. He holds the record for the most wins by any quarterback against Chicago since 1950.

Rodgers was a four-time NFL MVP in Green Bay, leading the Packers to a Super Bowl title to finish out the 2010 season. He earned 10 Pro Bowl trips with the Packers, was a four-time All-Pro and earned a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team in the 2010s for consistently finishing as one of the league's top passers.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Rodgers is currently contemplating his next move with most signs pointing toward signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur expects that to be Rodgers' next landing spot.

"I'm pretty sure they know what they're doing," LaFleur said of the Steelers during an recent appearance on "Up & Adams." "I'm sure they're confident in what they're doing. I would fully expect him to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."

Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard represents Pittsburgh's offseason additions at the position.

"I've been up front with them about (my thought process)," Rodgers told Pat McAfee back in April about mutual interest with the Steelers. "I said, 'Listen, if you need to move on, by all means, by all means. Nothing but love and respect if that's a decision that needs to be made.' There's been no deadline, and yeah, I've talked to Mike T. many times."

Rodgers has said multiple times his pending decision will not come down to monetary gain. The Steelers are reportedly eyeing a contingency plan in case they are not winners in the Rodgers sweepstakes.