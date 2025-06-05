After weeks of waiting and mulling his different options, Aaron Rodgers has chosen his new NFL team. The four-time NFL MVP is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Rodgers will attend Pittsburgh's mandatory minicamp next week.

The Steelers were one of three teams viewed as being in the running for Rodgers. The New York Giants were another, but instead opted to sign Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The Minnesota Vikings were also a team to watch; the sides had had conversations before the Vikings ultimately decided to go ahead with J.J. McCarthy, a 2024 first-round pick who was injured his entire rookie season.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3897 TD 28 INT 11 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

The Steelers made it clear at the NFL Scouting Combine that they wanted to re-sign either Wilson or Justin Fields at quarterback before the start of free agency, but failed on both counts. Now, Pittsburgh has committed to going the veteran quarterback route for another year while bringing back Mason Rudolph and drafting Ohio State QB Will Howard in the seventh round.

Rodgers, who spent the past two years with the New York Jets, is coming off the worst season of his Hall-of-Fame career. He registered career-worsts in games lost (12), yards per attempt (6.7) and passer rating (90.5). In 2024, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to reach 500 career touchdown passes.

While the Steelers can now feel more comfortable having grabbed a seat in this stressful game of quarterback musical chairs, the decision to sign Rodgers will be a polarizing one in Pittsburgh. After all, Rodgers has more losing seasons (three) than playoff wins (two) since 2017. In fact, earlier this offseason Steelers safety DeShon Elliott even commented on a social media post pointing to the fact that the Steelers became the betting favorites to land Rodgers, saying, "Leave his ass at the retirement home."

The Steelers are attempting to revamp an offense that was much too inconsistent in 2024. Pittsburgh swung a trade for former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and gave him a five-year, $150 million contract last month, and now, has found its new quarterback.