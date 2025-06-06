Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ending his offseason-long deliberation process that left the franchise awaiting his decision for several weeks. The team announced Thursday that it came to terms with Rodgers, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets after an illustrious, Super Bowl-winning career with the Green Bay Packers.

Reaction around the NFL was widespread, including many questioning if this was the right move for the franchise landing the decorated veteran. Many believed the Steelers crafted a contingency plan in case Rodgers signed elsewhere or retired.

Instead, the Steelers enter training camp with Rodgers as their starter and Mason Rudolph behind him, along with rookie Will Howard. Rodgers earned 10 Pro Bowl trips with the Packers, was a four-time All-Pro and earned a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team in the 2010s for being one of the league's top players annually.

Rodgers said several times this offseason his ultimate decision would not come down to money and that he wanted to find the best fit from all sides of the equation. He has a strong relationship with Mike Tomlin and all signs pointed to Pittsburgh throughout the process, including those close to Rodgers.

Reaction was strong:

Former Steelers standout Ryan Clark said Pittsburgh signing Rodgers is "worst-case scenario" and while he improves the franchise's quarterback room, his presence will not necessarily equate to success in 2025.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth's initial reaction came while flying on a plane, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Considering Rodgers' penchant for targeting the tight end during his storied NFL career, Freiermuth should get plenty of work next season.

"I'm excited that Aaron [Rodgers] is a part of the locker room and we can focus on doing all the right steps to compete for a Super Bowl."

Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant agreed with a negative take from a Kansas City NFL radio host concerning the signing, before detailing what he really thinks about the Steelers' immediate future with Rodgers. Later, Bryant challenged a fan saying Rodgers struggled despite having Garrett Wilson and others around him in New York.

"The Jets football culture has been trash for the last two decades but I am really looking forward to the Jets this year,' Bryant wrote. "Everything feels recharged over there. I'm also looking forward to Justin Fields finally getting a real shot to show he's a top tier QB…"

Robert Griffin III noted that the Steelers have gone "all-in" this offseason to be contenders with their top quarterback.

Will this be a redemption season for Rodgers in the AFC North? Stacey Dales seems to think so.

Former franchise running back Le'Veon Bell, who's now with the Ravens' practice squad, wanted to hear from Steeler Nation on the signing.

Former Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert predicts the Steelers to be a formidable team with Rodgers if the defense plays as well as advertised.

Former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields' first social media post since the Rodgers announcement focused on his current team, the Jets.