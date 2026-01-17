The Pittsburgh Steelers are due for a major reset in 2026. Following Monday night's 30-6 playoff loss to the Houston Texans, coach Mike Tomlin decided to step down after 19 seasons. Pittsburgh won't just be in the market for a new coach, but likely a new quarterback as well.

Aaron Rodgers is not expected to return to Pittsburgh with Tomlin gone, and it's very possible the 42-year-old retires this offseason, per NFL Media. Steelers owner Art Rooney II acknowledged how Tomlin's decision would affect Rodgers' future when meeting with reporters on Wednesday.

"Aaron came here to play for Mike, so it'll likely impact his decision," Rooney said.

In Rodgers' one season with Pittsburgh, the Steelers won the AFC North with a 10-7 record while the future Hall of Famer completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Rodgers had previously alluded to 2025 being his final season, pointing to the fact that he signed a one-year deal. However, he said the disappointing outcome vs. Houston would not impact his decision, and that overall it was a fun year.

"I'm not going to make any emotional decisions at this point," Rodgers said. "It was such a fun year. Been a great year overall in my life, and this has been a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. It's disappointing to be sitting here with the season over."

Mike Tomlin stepping away could give the Steelers the reset they need. It'll be easier said than done Zachary Pereles

Rodgers currently ranks No. 5 on the NFL's all-time passing list with 66,274 yards and No. 4 in passing touchdowns with 527. Rodgers is one of five quarterbacks to throw 500 career passing touchdowns, and is tied in having the best career passer rating (102.2) in NFL history with Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler, won NFL MVP four times, including in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021, and won Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers.

"I was fortunate to play in an incredible football city for 18 years and never took it for granted and enjoyed that time there," Rodgers said Monday night. "This has been a really beautiful back end to the first 18, to be able to be here for a year. This is a special place. It's got tradition, it's got excellence, it's got all-time greats. You just look around the stadium tonight, just to see the fans. There wasn't a big splattering of Texans fans, and there's a lot to be said for that.

"There are only a few really special places in the league that have the tradition and the town and the organization, and I'm thankful to have played for two of them."