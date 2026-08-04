A vindicated Aaron Rodgers primed for one last run at elusive second ring in walk-off season with Steelers

LATROBE, Pa. -- Does Aaron Rodgers still have what it takes to finally capture that elusive second Super Bowl ring? For Steelers defensive back Brandin Echols, that question is downright laughable.

"Oh yeah, of course," Echols told CBS Sports following Tuesday's training camp practice. "Sometimes, he calls out stuff I'm doing, and I'm like, 'Bro, how'd you even call this out? I didn't even show an inch of what I'm gonna do!' That just shows the type of IQ he has for the game."

New Steelers running back Rico Dowdle, who previously played with Dak Prescott in Dallas, hasn't needed much time with Rodgers to come to a consensus on how good Rodgers is heading into his age-42 season.

Clearly, Rodgers' teammates still see greatness in the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Their belief appears to be well warranted, as there are several reasons to believe that a special season may be in store for the Steelers and Rodgers, who has already announced that the upcoming season will be his last.

Silencing his critics

The biggest story so far from Steelers training camp took place about 200 or so yards away from the practice field on Monday afternoon, when Aaron Rodgers went on a fiery diatribe that included challenging his critics to find another way to try to dent his armor.

Based on his comments on "The Pat McAfee Show," it's safe to say that Rodgers feels vindicated and either no longer feels the sting of past criticisms or simply doesn't care anymore. He's at peace with who he is on and off the field and the legacy that he's built across a lengthy and decorated career. Mental clarity is a valuable thing, and it's something that Rodgers appears to have in spades.

Rodgers enters his final NFL season a happily married man. He's reunited with his family after a prolonged estrangement. And based on his comments on Monday, he clearly feels that his stance on COVID -- and the handling of it -- has been justified.

From a football standpoint, Rodgers has quelled the narrative that he hasn't been a good teammate during his time in Pittsburgh. He's playing for a team that believes in his ability to lead it to the promised land, and for a coach whom he reached the mountaintop with during the crowning moment of their careers.

Sound mind and body

Rodgers also has two other things at his disposal: his legendary throwing touch and the mind of a four-time league MVP who has seen every conceivable scenario one can envision on a football field.

Unfortunately for athletes, the body often goes well before the mind does. If anything, a player's mental prime is later than their physical one. Fortunately for Rodgers, his ageless arm and razor-sharp mind have helped him overcompensate for some of the physical things one loses with age.

Rodgers is trying to become the fourth starting quarterback over 38 to win a Super Bowl, joining Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and John Elway. Manning largely leaned on his mind when he and the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. Brady still had plenty of physical gifts when he won two Super Bowls after turning 40, but he also relied greatly on his football IQ during those last championship seasons. Elway walked away at age 38 after winning back-to-back titles. Rodgers has both the physical and mental tools to join all three.

Rodgers also has the leadership qualities that will undoubtedly be needed if the Steelers are going to make a serious Super Bowl run. Clearly comfortable in his own skin, Rodgers isn't afraid to be direct with his teammates, who by all account are embracing his leadership style.

"A-Rod takes every day the same," Echols said. "High intensity, very vocal. From an offensive or defensive side, he's trying to bring out everybody's best."

A talented supporting cast

Obviously, Manning and Brady were on talanted teams that helped them win those Super Bowls. The Steelers are nobody's pick to win the Super Bowl, but they nonetless have the talent to complement Rodgers.

While it was a year late, the Steelers finally upgraded their receiving corps this offseason with Michael Pittman, Dowdle (who is expected to be a key component in the passing game) and rookie Germie Bernard. Rodgers has also continued to strengthen his rapport with DK Metcalf (who continues to be Rodgers' unquestioned primary option) and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Roman Wilson, after two tumultous seasons, has had a strong training camp and at this point has a firm hold of the starting slot position.

Rodgers also has a young, promising offensive line in front of him and the talented running back duo of Dowdle and Jaylen Warren behind him. Warren told CBS Sports that his individual goal is to run for over 1,000 yards for the first time, and he feels that Dowdle is capable of topping 1,000, too.

"Great addition for us," Warren said of Dowdle, who has run for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons. "He's definitely a dude. I'm excited to work him him. ... Our O-line, they've definitely built that chemistry. Everybody's on the same page."

Defensively, the Steelers don't appear to be negatively impacted by the fact that they no longer have a defensive-oriented head coach. In fact, it appears to be the opposite.

Led by new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the Steelers' defense made a bevy of notable plays during the first two days of padded practice. That was the case even with the absence of defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr.

From a coaching standpoint, Mike McCarthy has given the Steelers the revitalization that Mike Tomlin himself acknowledged might be needed when he decided to step away after 19 seasons. But while the coach might be different, the goal remains the same.

"It's different, but ultimately it's the same message," Warren said. "Everybody is trying to win the Super Bowl."

Super Bowl? For a team that hasn't won a playoff game in a decade? While that is indeed a lofty goal, it's worth noting that Manning's Broncos and Brady's Buccaneers weren't trendy Super Bowl picks. In fact, the defending champion Seahawks were not a popular choice to win it all this time a year ago. The NFL has achieved its goal of parity, and the result is that more teams than ever are capable of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

That may be true, but it's also still true that -- in this era of passing -- you need a talented quarterback if you are going to have a chance at climbing the mountaintop. Rodgers has already done that once, and he is more than capable of doing it one more time for a franchise that is hoping to recapture its past glory.