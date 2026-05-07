It appears as though Aaron Rodgers will return for a 22nd NFL season in 2026. The four-time NFL MVP is reportedly set to re-sign with the Steelers during an upcoming visit to Pittsburgh this weekend.

Doing so would allow for Rodgers to continue climbing the all-time record books when it comes to passing statistics but also age metrics as well. The Super Bowl XLV MVP is set to turn 43 years old on Dec. 2, which would make him one of the oldest quarterbacks to ever start a game. Rodgers will trail only Tom Brady, Steve DeBerg, Vinny Testaverde, Warren Moon and Philip Rivers in that department.

Oldest NFL quarterbacks to start a game Age Season Tom Brady (TB) 45 2022 Philip Rivers (IND) 44 2025 Vinny Testaverde (CAR) 44 2007 Warren Moon (KC) 44 2000 Steve DeBerg (ATL) 44 1998 Doug Flutie (SD) 42

2004

* Rodgers turns 43 on Dec. 2

Rodgers, who will obviously be the NFL's oldest active player next season, would still have a ways to go to climb up the oldest NFL players all-time list. George Blanda, who played until he was 48 years old as quarterback/kicker, and kicker Morten Andersen, who played through his age-47 season, lead the way in that department.

Oldest NFL players, NFL history

48: George Blanda

George Blanda 47: Morten Andersen

Morten Andersen 45: Ben Agajanian, Gary Anderson, Tom Brady, John Carney, Bobby Marshall, John Nesser

Ben Agajanian, Gary Anderson, Tom Brady, John Carney, Bobby Marshall, John Nesser 44: Steve DeBerg, Warren Moon, Eddie Murray, Vinny Testaverde, Adam Vinatieri, Philip Rivers

Upon starting for Pittsburgh in Week 1, Rodgers and his longtime Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will make NFL history while suiting up for the Steelers. They would become the first head coach-starting quarterback duo to win a Super Bowl together -- which they did for the Packers while facing the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV -- to then start a game together on a different team. Rodgers' 22nd NFL season will be one to keep track of for football history buffs, Steelers fans and Packers fans alike.