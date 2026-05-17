Aaron Rodgers is indeed coming back for a 22nd season in the NFL. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback will return to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The deal includes $22 million guaranteed and is worth up to $25 million, per NFL Media.

Rodgers is expected to participate when the team kicks off its organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday.

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 65.7 YDs 3322 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

The Steelers, who recently placed the rare right of first refusal tender on Rodgers, were optimistic he would eventually join them, despite it taking him until May to formally decide.

Rodgers, 42, signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last season following a tumultuous two years with the Jets. During his first season in Pittsburgh, Rodgers proved he is still capable of playing at a high level. He went 10-7 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback (including the postseason) while helping the Steelers win their first division title since 2020.

This Steelers team is vastly different. For starters, there's a new coach in town: Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with Rodgers in 2010. McCarthy replaces Mike Tomlin, who stepped down one day after Pittsburgh's season-ending loss to the Texans in the AFC wild card round.

Pittsburgh also underwent some notable roster turnover. Gone is team MVP Kenneth Gainwell (and a Rodgers favorite) after the veteran running back signed with the Buccaneers in free agency. The Steelers replaced him with Rico Dowdle, who just compiled his second-straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

The Steelers acquired former Colts receiver Michael Pittman and rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard, who was Alabama's leading receiver each of the past two seasons. Both players should make life infinitely easier for Rodgers and DK Metcalf in the quest to limit double teams in pass coverage.

During the draft, the Steelers added another quarterback into the mix when they selected former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round. Pittsburgh's quarterback room, for now, also consists of 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph.

Despite Pittsburgh's lack of weaponry at receiver last season (a weakness further magnified by Metcalf's two-game suspension), Rodgers played well enough to help the Steelers go 10-7 during the regular season. He opened the season with a four-touchdown performance while leading Pittsburgh to a win over his former team, the Jets. Rodgers ended the regular season by throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III against the Ravens that ultimately sealed a division title and playoff spot for Pittsburgh.

Rodgers' lowlights last year included a Week 13 loss to the Bills, during which he sustained at least three fractures in his non-throwing (left) wrist. Despite the injury, Rodgers missed just one game. The injury appeared to make Rodgers even more wary of getting hit, leading to quicker passes and questions about his reluctance to let Myles Garrett break the single-season sack record at his expense during Pittsburgh's Week 17 loss in Cleveland.

Rodgers passed former teammate Brett Favre for fourth all-time in touchdown passes. Rodgers is just 13 touchdown passes away from passing Peyton Manning for third on the all-time list. He is fifth all-time with 66,274 passing yards, which is 5,564 yards behind Favre, who is fourth all-time.

Rodgers won four MVP awards from 2011-21 while cementing his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. He has yet to get back to a Super Bowl, however, which is the biggest blemish in an otherwise remarkable career. In 2026, Rodgers will try to climb the mountaintop once again.