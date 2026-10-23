For the first 17 years of his career, Aaron Rodgers didn't play in a single international game, but over the past three seasons, he's become one of the most traveled players in the NFL.

Rodgers and the Steelers are in France to face the Saints in what will be the NFL's first game in Paris. This week's matchup will mark the third straight year that Rodgers has played an international game, and since this one is in Paris, Rodgers will become the first QB in NFL history to play an international game in three straight seasons, with all three games being played in a different country.

In 2024, Rodgers and the Jets traveled to London to face the Vikings, a game they lost 23-17. In 2025, Rodgers and the Steelers traveled to Ireland to play in the NFL's first game in Dublin. In that game, they also faced the Vikings and the Steelers won, 24-21.

Rodgers' three international trips all have had one thing in common and that's the fact that each team decided to travel late in the week. The Steelers left on Thursday night and arrived on Friday in Paris and Rodgers seemed slightly annoyed by that travel plan when he was asked about it this week.

"I've played in three countries now," Rodgers said. "In each of them, we've left on Thursday early evening. It would have been nice one time to come over on a Monday."

The Saints decided to fly out on Monday night and land in Paris on Tuesday, and Rodgers sounds like he would have been on board with that plan.

"I think getting acclimated has its advantages," Rodgers said of adjusting to the six-hour time difference between Pittsburgh and Paris. "Obviously, there's 'science' behind coming in later in the week."

Rodgers used air quotes when he said the word "science," so it's pretty clear that he's not buying the fact that leaving later in the week gives you an advantage. Although the science is debatable, teams leaving later in the week for a game in Europe have had a lot of success this year, going 3-0.

There are riots in Paris right now, but that wasn't taken into consideration when the Steelers made their travel plans. Both teams locked down their Week 7 travel itinerary long before the season started and they stuck with those plans. The Saints could have delayed their arrival due to the civil unrest in Paris, but they decided not to make any changes. They showed up on Tuesday morning and they haven't had any issues.

The Steelers cancelled a fan event out of an abundance of caution this week, but otherwise, it's been business as usual for both teams.

The NFL started playing international games back in 2007, but Rodgers didn't get to play in one until 2022, which was his final season with the Packers. Rodgers played in zero international games from 2007 through 2021, but after this week, he'll have played in four international games over the past five seasons.

Rodgers was asked what he thinks the NFL will do next regarding the international schedule, and he gave an interesting answer.

"I think there could be 16 sites around the world at some point," Rodgers said. "Canada, Mexico, probably another South American country, multiple European countries. There was a game in Australia this year."

Rodgers is right, the NFL will likely play 16 international games at some point. That seems to be the league's endgame, and according to Rodgers, the NFL is only doing it for the money.

"The league has a pretty far reach and there's more coin to be made, they're going to look into it," Rodgers said.

With Rodgers set to retire, he won't have to worry about playing in any more international games, and if he wants to travel after his career is over, he'll be able to make his own plans instead of being stuck doing what his team wants.