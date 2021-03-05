It's been nearly a month since Aaron Rodgers surprisingly announced that he was engaged and in the time since his announcement, which came at the NFL Honors show, Rodgers has managed to keep a low profile even though he's been making national headlines thanks in large part to his relationship with Shailene Woodley.

After four weeks of silence on the topic of his engagement, the Packers quarterback finally offered a few new details about the situation during an Instagram Live session with Zenith CEO Julien Tornare. During the roughly 35-minute interview, the two guys covered a variety of topics, including the engagement, which Rodgers said was the "best thing" that's happened to him over the past year.

"I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," Rodgers said. "Obviously, that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

Rodgers and Woodley haven't released very many details about their engagement. For instance, one thing that's still unknown is when they became engaged. During a Feb. 23 interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," Woodley said that the pair had been engaged for "a while."

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

One reason we haven't really heard from Rodgers since the NFL Honors ceremony, which was held on Feb. 6, is because the 2020 NFL MVP has been letting his body recover from the rigors of the season.

"I'm spending a little time out west, but it's been good," Rodgers said. "The season takes a toll on you -- not just physically, but mentally -- so this is kind of my recharge time, just relax a little bit and get my body right both physically and mentally."

Now that Rodgers is engaged, the Packers quarterback is already thinking about his next big challenge, which has nothing to do with football.

"I think the next great challenge will be being a father, I think," Rodgers said. "I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own."

Although Rodgers is 37, he said he's not planning on having kids anytime soon.

"It's maybe not in the immediate future, but definitely something that I really look forward to. It's going to be a really fun challenge," Rodgers said. "I've done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it'd be so fun. I've dreamt about what that would be like and I'm really excited about that chapter whenever it comes."

If you want to see the entire interview with Rodgers, be sure to click here.