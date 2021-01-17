For the second consecutive season, the Green Bay Packers are heading to the NFC Championship. This latest divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams also marks the fifth time in his career that Aaron Rodgers will be on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. Unlike those previous appearances, however, this game will be a bit different. This will be the first time that Rodgers, who is playing in his 16th season in the NFL, will play in the NFC Championship at home at Lambeau Field.

On top of that being a rather surprising stat given Green Bay's overall success with Rodgers under center, it's also a pretty significant development in the club's hopes of advancing to Super Bowl LV. With Rodgers, the Packers haven't had much success in the NFC Championship in the past. Over their previous four trips to the conference title game, Green Bay is 1-3 in those road contests and Rodgers hasn't played particularly well either. He's completed 63.5% of his throws in those games, averaged 258.8 yards passing, and has six passing touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Those numbers are universally below the 37-year-old's career averages and he'll be looking to turn the tide with some home cooking next week, which he's in a strong position to do.

By looking at Rodgers' home vs. road numbers, we have a pretty strong sample size to show how much playing at Lambeau is an advantage for him. Over the course of his regular-season career, the two-time league MVP has played in 98 home games and 99 road contests. Almost across the board, Rodgers is a better quarterback at home than he is on the road.



Wins Completion % Pass. YPG Pass. TD INT Passer Rating Home (98 games) 78 66.3 259.4 218 37 108.5 Road (99 games) 51 63.88 260.8 194 52 99.6

Of course, every quarterback should be much better playing in their own building as opposed to going on the road. This is merely to point out just how much of an advantage Rodgers has in the NFC Championship this time around now that he'll be able to slingin' it at Lambeau Field with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. That was hammered home even more just by looking at this divisional-round win against the Rams on Saturday. He completed nearly 64% of his throws for 296 yards, passed for two touchdowns, and rushed for one scored as Green Bay was essentially in control for the entire matchup.

In his playoff career, Rodgers is also 4-2 at home. Can he make it five playoff wins at Lambeau and punch Green Bay's ticket to Tampa for Super Bowl LV? We're about to find out.