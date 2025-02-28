Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was perhaps the most coveted veteran quarterback available this offseason, but that availability is now gone. He and the Rams agreed to a restructured deal Friday to remain together in 2025.

Now, quarterback-starved teams will have to pivot toward other veteran quarterbacks this offseason, which means more interest in 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Friday that the four-time NFL MVP has been calling prospective teams to feel out their interest in employing him in 2025. Multiple calls from Rodgers' end have been made to the Giants.

With Stafford no longer an option, the Giants are now looking into potentially signing the Green Bay Packers' all-time passing touchdowns leader, per ESPN.

Rodgers is coming off career-worsts in losses (12), passing yards per attempt (6.7) and passer rating (90.5) with the New York Jets in 2024. His 28 touchdown passes were tied for the seventh most in the league with 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, and his 3,897 yards passing were the eighth most in the league, just in front of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (3,870). Rodgers narrowly trailed behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (3,928) in yards passing last season.

New York already has a No. 1 wide receiver in Malik Nabers: his 109 catches as a rookie in 2024 were the most in a season in Giants history and stand as the second-most ever by a rookie behind only Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers' 112 last season. The team is also equipped with a running back who totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season in rookie fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. If general manager Joe Schoen is able to reinforce his offensive line, New York's other football team could make sense for Rodgers.

The move would also make sense for the Giants since they could be freed up to draft the best player available with the 2025 NFL Draft's third overall pick. That's a slot that puts them in range to select 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who played both wide receiver and cornerback at a high level for Colorado, or Penn State All-American edge rusher Abdul Carter.