The wait to see Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform is nearly over. The four-time NFL MVP will make his Jets debut when New York takes on the Giants in their preseason finale on Saturday, Aug. 26, according to the New York Post.

Rodgers sat out all three of New York's previous preseason exhibitions as Zach Wilson got the starting nod throughout. With one game left before the team hosts Buffalo on "Monday Night Football" to wrap up Week 1, Rodgers will get a tune-up before embarking into the regular season. It is unclear, however, how much run Rodgers will get whether it be a series, quarter, or the entirety of the first half.

New York pulled off the blockbuster trade to acquire Rodgers back in April and, in doing so, has since thrust itself into the Super Bowl conversation heading into 2023. While Rodgers had taken part in the offseason program and training camp, Saturday's exhibition against the Giants will be the first time we'll see him in a Jets uniform and playing in a live game with his new team.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 64.6 YDs 3695 TD 26 INT 12 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

Head coach Robert Saleh did open the door for Rodgers to play in the preseason finale following the team's 13-6 loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday, saying that he'd talk to him about potentially suiting up. Earlier in camp, Rodgers, who hasn't played in the preseason since 2018 with the Packers, himself even said that he'd be open to playing at some point this summer.

"I wouldn't mind playing in the preseason," Rodgers said previously. "I wouldn't mind if Robert said 'Hey, we are going to go. Let's do it.' Most coaches have that fear where they want to get you to the Week 1 and not risk it, but I believe there is a chance for the last one."

Rodgers' debut will be a nationally televised game, kicking off at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network.