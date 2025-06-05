The Pittsburgh Steelers have their answer at quarterback, and not a moment too soon. Aaron Rodgers agreed to sign a one-year deal with Pittsburgh and will report to the team's mandatory minicamp next week. Rodgers, who the New York Jets released in mid-March, enters his 21st NFL season looking to recapture the magic of his time with the Green Bay Packers after two difficult seasons in the Big Apple.

He won't have to wait long for an opportunity at some level of revenge: The Steelers face the Jets in Week 1, and given how Rodgers described his interaction with new Jets coach Aaron Glenn -- Rodgers was upset he flew cross-country for a very short meeting that he said could have been a phone call and described as a "debacle" -- there will certainly be no love lost.

The Jets, for what it's worth, had a very different version of how things went down.

Aaron Rodgers revenge tour will be happening: New Steelers QB to face Packers and Jets in 2025 John Breech

That's not Rodgers' only opportunity at revenge. The Steelers play the Packers in Week 8 in what would be Rodgers' first career game against Green Bay. If Rodgers can beat Green Bay, he'd be just the fifth quarterback to beat all 32 teams as a starter, joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees Peyton Manning, Brett Favre. Here's how they got there:

Brady beat the Patriots in 2021 as a member of the Buccaneers.

Brees beat the Ravens in 2018 as a member of the Saints.

Manning beat the Colts in 2014 as a member of the Broncos

Favre beat the Packers in 2009 as a member of the Vikings.

Only two other active quarterbacks -- Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes -- have beaten 31 teams. Neither is set to reach 32 this season, as Wilson's Giants do not play the Seahawks, and Mahomes remains on the Chiefs.

Two quarterbacks -- Joe Montana and Fran Tarkenton -- beat all 28 teams when the NFL had only 28 teams.