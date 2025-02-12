The Pittsburgh Steelers need to make a decision at quarterback this offseason. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents looking for new deals, and while both played good football at times for Pittsburgh in 2024, the Steelers could be headed in a different direction.

Do the Steelers enter the Sam Darnold sweepstakes? What about Aaron Rodgers? CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported last week the New York Jets are expected to part ways with the 41-year-old signal-caller. Could Pittsburgh pursue the four-time NFL MVP? Steelers safety DeShon Elliott is saying "no thank you" to that option.

On an Instagram post pointing to the fact that the Steelers are now the betting favorites to land Rodgers, Elliott commented, "Leave his ass at the retirement home."

Well, that's certainly one way to make your feelings known.

After missing the majority of the 2023 campaign due to an Achilles injury, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while going 5-12 as the Jets' starter in 2024. He became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 touchdowns, and his 28 passing touchdowns this past season were the fifth-most ever by a 40-year-old, behind four Tom Brady seasons.

It doesn't appear Rodgers is ready to close the book on his playing career just yet, but it is a legitimate question how much interest he will have on the open market. For pros and cons of some QB-needy teams pursuing Rodgers, click here.