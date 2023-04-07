Manifestation, the process of thinking and/or speaking one's hopeful thoughts with the goal of making them reality, is more popular than ever. Especially among New York Jets free agent signees. Following former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signing a four-year, $44 million contract with Gang Green, he said Aaron Rodgers is "big reason" he chose the Jets and that he has "no worry" a deal won't happen.

On Thursday, a similar process occurred after New York signed defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson as he named Rodgers, whom is still on the Green Bay Packers roster, as a significant part of his reasoning for joining the Jets.

"It is a great opportunity to showcase my skill set and to get back into a defense that has an attacking front," Jefferson told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. "I think the sky is the limit with that group. I think we are about to take over the division.

"Then when you add in Aaron Rodgers and that type of offense with him leading it, you already know that that is a defensive dream."

There's good chance the deal gets done given the time and effort both teams have spent discussing the move. However, should the deal fall apart for any reason, New York general manager Joe Douglas may have to go into witness protection given how almost every move the franchise had made this offseason has been under the assumption of Rodgers eventually becoming a Jet.