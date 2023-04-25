It doesn't seem possible, but Dak Prescott is now the longest-tenured starting quarterback in the NFL.

At the beginning of the 2022 season, there were only three quarterbacks in the league who had been starting with the same team for at least six years: Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Dak Prescott.

Over the past two months, though, that list has now been whittled down to one name. Carr's time with the Raiders came to an end in February when the team decided to cut him after nine seasons. As for Rodgers, his 18-year run in Green Bay finally came to a halt on Monday when the Packers shipped him off to New York after working out a blockbuster trade with the Jets.

Those two moves mean that Prescott is now the ONLY quarterback in the NFL who has been starting with the same team for at last six seasons. Prescott is going into his eighth season as the Cowboys' starting QB and no other quarterback in the league has more than five years under their belt.

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Prescott took over the starting job in Dallas following an injury to Tony Romo and he's been the Cowboys' starter ever since.

The list of longest-tenured quarterbacks is actually an interesting one. Besides Prescott, another surprising name on the list is Kirk Cousins, who is currently the third-longest-tenured quarterback in the NFL.

Here's a look at the top five longest-tenured quarterbacks along with when they made their first start with their current team:

1. Cowboys: Dak Prescott (Week 1 of 2016)

2. Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes (Week 17 of 2017)

3. Vikings: Kirk Cousins (Week 1 of 2018)

4. Bills: Josh Allen (Week 2 of 2018)

5. Ravens: Lamar Jackson (Week 11 of 2018)

If Jackson leaves Baltimore, then he'd be replaced on this list by Kyler Murray, who has been the Cardinals' starter since Week 1 of the 2019 season.

When you look at this list, it really gives you an idea of how much turnover there's been at the quarterback position in the NFL. If you had made this same list in 2016, EVERY quarterback in the top five would have had at least a decade with their current team (Tom Brady with the Patriots, Eli Manning with the Giants, Philip Rivers with the Chargers, Ben Roethlisberger with the Steelers, Drew Brees with the Saints).

Now, there's not a single quarterback who even has nine seasons with their current team and the crazy thing is that this list could look different next year if Minnesota moves on from Cousins or if Jackson ends up leaving Baltimore.