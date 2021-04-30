The San Francisco 49ers weren't going to ignore the possibility of acquiring Aaron Rodgers. General manger John Lynch had no issue explaining their intention of attempting to trade for the reigning Most Valuable Player.

"You're talking about the MVP of our league last year," Lynch said on a conference call with reporters. "And I don't know about you guys, but to me, when the MVP of the league might be available, and I didn't know that, I'm just reading the tea leaves just like everybody else and saying, 'Hold on, is something going on here?' Yeah, we inquired and it was a quick in to the conversation, it wasn't happening."

The 49ers had a backup plan just in case the Green Bay Packers said no (they did), the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. San Francisco used the pick to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who became the first FCS quarterback picked in the top five since Carson Wentz in 2016.

Lynch said he was going to defer to head coach Kyle Shanahan's input on what quarterback the 49ers drafted, which is how San Francisco ended up picking Lance. Shanahan was enamored by Lance's "natural ability to play the position" and how he had the "speed and skillset" where San Francisco did not have to make him a runner.

In the 48 hours leading up to the draft, it looked like the 49ers didn't know what they were doing. There was a method behind the madness, especially when Rodgers could actually land in the Bay Area.

"We felt like we were in a unique situation to, number one, look out for the best interests, because you never know what's going to happen," Lynch said. "Who knows, the MVP of the league might become available. We felt like that was our duty. We were able to keep it that way. That's pretty cool because, again, I told you about what a special deal that was for the player (Lance). I think he will forever remember that. I like surprises. So, I thought it was great that we were to keep it in-house."