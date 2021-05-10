Count the Denver Broncos in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, if the Green Bay Packers make him available. Per NFL Network's James Palmer, there's a "real possibility" Rodgers could end up with the Broncos if they can find a way to get a deal done.

Denver already has the ideal situation to compete a trade for Rodgers, given how the quarterback situation is for the franchise and the amount of salary cap space the Broncos currently have (Denver has the second-most cap space available in the league at $25,056,496, behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars). They can take on Rodgers' salary and not unload a huge quarterback contract in the process. The Broncos also have the draft capital to make a deal for Rodgers happen, having a first-round pick in each of the next three years.

The Broncos currently have Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater battling for the starting quarterback spot, but Rodgers would obviously be an instant upgrade. Denver general manager George Paton also has stayed mum on the subject of Rodgers, rather discussing the quarterbacks he already has on the roster.

"Drew's been working hard every day," Paton said to reporters on a conference call last week. "Teddy's going to bring some experience to the room, some leadership. We're really excited for both quarterbacks and we're always looking at every position and quarterback's another one, but we like the two we have."

Denver isn't paying much for Bridgewater, having a cap number of just $4,415,500 for the 2021 season after acquiring him last month. Lock, heading into his third year, is still on his rookie contract -- so the Broncos aren't married to any of them financially. The Broncos also have the offense pieces in place to compete for the playoffs, starting with wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, and Courtland Sutton -- who is returning from injury. Denver also has a solid offensive line in place (even with the Ja'Wuan James injury), complemented with Melvin Gordon at running back and Noah Fant at tight end.

The Broncos have months to work out a deal for Rodgers, so there's no rush to get him in Denver. If Green Bay can't work out its issues with Rodgers, the Broncos will be ready to pounce.