The New York Jets -- finally -- were able to acquire Aaron Rodgers, executing a trade with the Green Bay Packers to bring the four-time NFL MVP to MetLife Stadium. Naturally, as this trade came down, the mind wanders to where the Jets could ultimately go and what the 2023 season could have in store for them. They are now rivaling the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East and own the sixth highest odds to win the Super Bowl, according to oddsmakers.

While that's the macro view, there are minor things that Rodgers could accomplish in 2023 that no Jets quarterback has ever done before, including defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. As a franchise, New York has never been able to beat the Eagles, going 0-12 dating to the 1970 merger. This is the only team in the NFL today that the Jets have been unable to take down. On top of that, a lot of these prior games haven't been particularly close. The Eagles have outscored the Jets 335-195 in those head-to-heads.

Jets history vs. Eagles

Date Score Jets record vs. Eagles Dec. 9, 1973 Eagles 24, Jets 23 0-1 Dec. 18, 1977 Eagles 27, Jets 0 0-2 Nov. 12, 1978 Eagles 17, Jets 9 0-3 Dec. 20, 1987 Eagles 38, Jets 27 0-4 Oct. 3, 1993 Eagles 35, Jets 30 0-5 Dec. 14, 1996 Eagles 21, Jets 20 0-6 Oct. 26, 2003 Eagles 24, Jets 17 0-7 Oct. 14, 2007 Eagles 16, Jets 9 0-8 Dec. 18, 2011 Eagles 45, Jets 19 0-9 Sept. 27, 2015 Eagles 24, Jets 17 0-10 Oct. 6, 2019 Eagles 31, Jets 6 0-11 Dec. 5, 2021 Eagles 33, Jets 18 0-12

This year, the Jets are slated to take on the defending NFC champions at home, so Rodgers will be presented with the opportunity to bring New York into uncharted territory. The exact time the Jets will take on the Eagles will be revealed with the upcoming 2023 regular-season schedule release later this spring.

On the Rodgers side of things, he is 4-3 in his career against the Eagles. Rodgers did, however, lose his matchup against Philly in Week 12 last season. In the 40-33 slugfest, Rodgers completed 68.7% of his throws for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Lifetime, Rodgers owns a 67.4 completion percentage against the club and has a 104.1 passer rating.

Of course, this is a mere quirk between two of the NFL's more recognizable franchises that Rodgers can snap in Year 1 with the Jets. That said, given that the Eagles were just in the Super Bowl last year, this game could prove to be a great litmus test to show whether or not Rodgers and the Jets are ready and able to contend with one of the NFL's elite teams, while possibly making some franchise history in the process with a win.