Aaron Rodgers tries to explain why he's never been able to beat the Bengals

Aaron Rodgers is currently in his 10th season as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, and during his decade on the field, you've probably notice that he's had a lot of success.

Over the past 10 years, Rodgers has won a Super Bowl and two MVP awards, and he's led the Packers to the playoffs in eight straight seasons. However, there's one thing that Rodgers hasn't been able to do, and that's beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Packers quarterback has beaten every team in the NFL at least once, except for the Bengals, who are 2-0 against him. In 2009, the Bengals handed the Packers a 31-24 Week 2 loss at Lambeau Field. Four years later, the Bengals won a wild 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati.

So why have the Bengals been so successful against Rodgers and the Packers?

"It's a very well-coached defense," Rodgers said this week, via ESPN.com. "They play well together to disguise their coverages really well, and then they've got players who have been in the system for a while and have played at a high level."

The one advantage for Rodgers this week is that he won't be going up against a Bengals defense being coached by Mike Zimmer. The current Vikings coach was the Bengals' defensive coordinator during both of Cincinnati's wins over Rodgers.

In 2013, the Packers blew a 30-14 second half lead thanks in large part to three second-half turnovers, including two interceptions from Rodgers. The Bengals score the winning points on a 58-yard fumble return for a touchdown with four minutes left.

In 2009, Rodgers took one of the worst beatings of his career, getting sacked six times by a Bengals team that never trailed in the second half.

Of course, the odd thing about all of this is that the game against the Bengals that Rodgers remembers the most is one where he wasn't even the starting quarterback. Back in 2005, a fan ran on the field while the Packers were driving during the final minute of a 21-14 loss to the Bengals.

"Definitely in the NFL that's probably the weirdest thing I've seen," Rodgers said.

Brett Favre was the Packers' starting quarterback and had driven Green Bay down to the Bengals' 28-yard line with under 30 seconds left to play when the fan struck.

Here's some grainy home video if you're having a tough time picturing exactly what happened.

"He ran past us, and what can you do? You're not going to run after him, but nobody was running after him, and you're wondering if he's going to drill Favre or not," Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. "And we're in a rhythm there, too. We'd hit a couple plays, we're driving down trying to tie the game and this guy is messing it up and taking the ball out and trying to run for the touchdown."

Although the Packers lost, Rodgers was impressed with the fan's effort.

"He must've been pretty hammered, but I give him a lot of credit for the effort," Rodgers said. "I mean, he ran about 80 yards, maybe 100 yards to get down there, and then to try to get back another 80 for the touchdown, and couldn't quite make it."

Including that loss, Rodgers is 0-3 all-time against the Bengals. The Packers haven't beaten the Bengals in Green Bay since 1995.

If Rodgers does beat the Bengals, there will actually be one team left that he's never beaten: The Packers. However, he did point out that he has definitely cost them a couple games during his career.

"I've beaten the Packers a few times," Rodgers said. "I had a couple of bad games."