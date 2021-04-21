NFL fans love watching Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers play on the gridiron and it turns out "Jeopardy!" fans love tuning in to watch No. 12 as well. Rodgers was a guest host of the show in April as they go through rotating hosts following the death of Alex Trebek. The ratings for Rodgers' week at the podium are in.

Ratings spiked 14% from the week before Rodgers hosted, according to TVNewsCheck. The show also had the No. 1 finish on the syndication chart for the period ending April 11, with a 5.6 live-plus-same-day national Nielsen rating. That put the show ahead of "Family Feud" and "Wheel of Fortune."

According to TVNewsCheck, this was also the best performance by "Jeopardy!" in a month. Before Rodgers came in as the guest host, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Katie Couric guest hosted.

When Rodgers was asked recently during an interview if he would take the job full time, he emphatically said he would -- and even explained how he'd pull it off.

"I don't think I'd need to give up football to do it," Rodgers said of hosting. "They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me 178 days to do 'Jeopardy!' So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I'm not shy at all about saying I want the job. That's how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix."

Trebek's permanent replacement has not yet been determined, as "Jeopardy!" is still going through temporary hosting spots before determining who will take over full time.

Bill Whitaker, Buzzy Cohen, Mayim Bailik, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are others who will be guest hosting the show..