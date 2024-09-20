Aaron Rodgers may have got his swagger back. The New York Jets quarterback put together a vintage performance in the team's 24-3 blowout victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Stepping onto the MetLife Stadium field for the first regular-season game since suffering that infamous Achilles tear just four snaps into his 2023 season, Rodgers looked like, well, Aaron Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP put together his best performance on the young season, completing 27 of his 35 passes for 281 yards and two passing touchdowns. Those numbers are impressive on their own, but how Rodgers executed on the field -- particularly his mobility -- was what stood out and flashed how high New York's ceiling is with him under center.

"I felt pretty good tonight," Rodgers told Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung postgame. "I was doing some things I did as a younger man. I've said as the games go on, I'm going to feel more comfortable moving around a little bit. There were a couple of times where I needed to extend plays, and the line did a good job holding up. ... I used to do it a lot when I was a younger player, but it's nice to have that element back."

Rodgers' ability to throw on the run on Thursday night was noticeably more prolific than the first two weeks of the regular season. In those prior contests, Rodgers completed just one of his four pass attempts on the run for six yards. In Week 3, Rodgers completed all five of his passes on the run (moving 8-plus mph) for 62 yards and a touchdown, according to Next Gen Stats.

In the second quarter, Rodgers moved the chain on a third-and-6 situation, thanks to that newfound mobility. With the pocket collapsing in front of him, he rolled out to his left and found Allen Lazard for a running throw that went for 27 yards.

In the third, Rodgers was running to his right and able to complete a dart off his back foot to Garrett Wilson for the red zone touchdown.

While Rodgers was largely on the move to set up the pass on Thursday night, he did show that he could take some abuse when tucking and running as well. Specifically, he did a fantastic job on a second-and-9 play in the early portion of the third quarter. Rodgers evaded a would-be sack from Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings, climbed the pocket, and ran up the left sideline. As he was running out of bounds, Rodgers was hit awkwardly by defensive end Keion White, but bounced right back up.

While that play likely made all of East Rutherford's hearts stop, it's a key development to see Rodgers be able to absorb that type of awkward hit with relative ease.

New York's offense had run a bit hot and cold through the first two weeks of the season, but we could be looking at a key turning point for the unit with Rodgers unlocking his mobility yet again. If so, the Jets could prove to be one of the more dangerous teams in what feels like a largely open AFC.