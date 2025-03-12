One of the first official moves of the 2025 NFL season is the release of Aaron Rodgers from the New York Jets. The team will release the veteran quarterback and four-time league MVP after the new league year officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to ESPN.

The Jets will absorb $49 million in dead money by releasing Rodgers, who is reportedly debating whether or not to join the Steelers, Giants or retire. There is no known timetable as to when Rodgers will make a decision, although ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Rodgers will take "some time."

New York cut the cord with Rodgers after two seasons. Rodgers missed virtually the entire 2023 season after rupturing his Achilles on the Jets' first offensive series of the season. He returned and played in each of New York's 17 games in 2024 and finished in the top-10 in the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Those numbers, however, as less impressive when you consider that Rodgers attempted the third-most pass attempts in the NFL last season.

After the 2024 season ended, Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he wasn't sure whether he wanted to continue playing, but said that he would prefer to stay with the Jets if in fact decided to resume his career. To this point, Rodgers still has not publicly stated whether or not he plans to continue his career.

What we do know is that Rodgers does have options if he does decide to come back for a 21st season. The Steelers are waiting for Rodgers to make a decision, while the Giants are also vying for his services. The Vikings, despite not currently being linked to Rodgers, could also be a possible landing spot after Minnesota lost Sam Darnold via free agency.

One thing we know for sure is that Rodgers' time with the Jets is over, as the team ushering in a new era that includes recently-signed quarterback Justin Fields, who came to terms on a two-year deal on the first day of the league's legal tampering period.