Aaron Rodgers took a step toward deciding his plans for the 2025 season, visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. However, it still seems like there is still some time left before he ultimately makes a decision, as The Athletic reports he left the team facility without an agreement in place. This jives with prior reporting that the two sides are currently not close regarding a deal.

Rodgers' time in Pittsburgh revolved around meeting with coaches as the 41-year-old continues to sort through his options. It's safe to assume that Rodgers spent time with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, whose background includes successful partnerships with Ryan Tannehill and Justin Fields. Fields elected to sign with the Jets in free agency instead of re-signing with Pittsburgh.

Rodgers has reportedly been trying to decide between signing with the Steelers, the New York Giants or retirement. The Minnesota Vikings, who had also been linked with Rodgers, have reportedly decided to instead move forward with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season season due to injury.

A four-time league MVP, Rodgers is coming off a 2024 season that saw him rank in the top 10 in the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes. While most would consider that a banner year, it was not a typical season for Rodgers, who suffered through the worst year of his career from a win-loss standpoint. The Jets' 5-12 record last year prompted major change within the organization that included the team's new brass electing not to bring back Rodgers, who officially became a free agent shortly after free agency officially started on March 12.

Ranking Aaron Rodgers' remaining options for 2025: Vikings iffy, so who's left? Exploring pros, cons of others Cody Benjamin

Fields' departure led to the Steelers' interest in Rodgers. The Steelers have a contingency plan in place if they don't sign Rodgers after re-signing Mason Rudolph, who went 8-4-1 as a starter during his first go-around with the Steelers.