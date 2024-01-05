Aaron Rodgers took all of four snaps with the Jets in his anticipated New York debut. But that didn't stop his teammates from voting him the team's most inspirational player of the 2023 NFL season, as coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

"I've said it a million times," Saleh said, per ESPN. "He loves his teammates, and his teammates love him. He's so intentional with how he approaches everybody in the building. He's very thoughtful in the way he does things, and he's a tremendous human."

Rodgers, 40, attempted to make an unprecedented comeback from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1. The quarterback remained in the spotlight throughout the 2023 season, repeatedly teasing a return late in the year and ultimately resuming practice in late November, just two-and-a-half months following surgery. While he never returned to game action as the Jets failed to qualify for the playoffs, his rehab efforts were a primary reason for teammates voting him a top leader this year.

"It's inspiring, man," left tackle Duane Brown said, per ESPN. "That's one of the most difficult injuries to come back from. To see his recovery, even without being on the field, has been remarkable."

Rodgers has since said he plans to play multiple more seasons after fully recovering from his Achilles injury. The longtime Packers star is under contract through 2025 after agreeing to a new deal with New York prior to this season. He's practiced with the club on a regular basis since his activation from injured reserve in December, even though the team has kept him inactive on game days.