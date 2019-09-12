Aaron Rodgers wants Packers fans to stop doing the wave when his offense is on the field

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not want fans doing the wave. Especially not when he is on the field running Green Bay's offense.

The Super Bowl champion put in a request to Packers fans this week as the team is set to play five of their next six games at home.

"My only ask is that we don't do the wave when we're on offense," he asked.

Rodgers may get what he wants at home, but if opposing fan bases, especially division rivals, want to troll No. 12 he might be seeing the wave a lot more while he is out on the field at road games.

The wave is one of the highly debated fan elements of sports games. Some fans love it, but others wish it would go away and never return. "#BanTheWave" is often seen on social media coming from people who do not want to be coerced into stand up and lifting their arms at a certain time over and over again while they are trying to enjoy a game, and do not want to look at other fans having to do so while they are watching a game.

While fans tend to have a strong stance on the wave, either joyfully getting up to participate or refusing to join and being the lone person in their section to sit in protest, athletes do not usually come out with a strong stance. Rodgers is clearly not a fan of the activity and if Packers fans want to help their QB1 out, they will stop all wave action while he is out there running the offense.