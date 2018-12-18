Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the regular season on the field -- is it worth it for the Packers?

We take some things for granted in the NFL. One of those assumptions is that Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be in the playoffs. This year, however, that won't be the case, as the Packers will miss the postseason with Rodgers at the helm for the first time since 2008.

With two games left and Rodgers playing after breaking his collarbone last year, injuries are always a concern. The Panthers are in a similar situation with Cam Newton, who floundered against the Saints on Monday to bring the Panthers' losing streak to six games. It's a point of concern among NFL fans, as these are the types of players who need to be healthy moving forward, but you have to strike a balance and bring momentum into next season.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about high-level quarterbacks whose teams will miss the playoffs and how they should be handled, placing emphasis on Rodgers' current situation in Green Bay. Since the Packers also have a lame duck coach, it makes sense to go into next season with a blank slate. Rodgers says that he wants to play, but it's in the organization's best interest to rest him and let him get right for 2019.

