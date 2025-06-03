During Aaron Rodgers' two seasons in New York, the Jets brought in several of his former teammates to catch passes from the quarterback, including Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. If Rodgers ends up going to Pittsburgh, the Steelers could be inclined to add a familiar face for the four-time MVP, and if that happens, one name to watch could be Marcedes Lewis.

The veteran tight end spent five years of his career in Green Bay, where he caught passes from Rodgers. During a recent interview on "Up And Adams" with Kay Adams, Lewis was asked if he thought the two would ever be teammates again and he gave an interesting answer.

"It's always been something A-Rod would bring up, even when we were in Green Bay. He was like, 'Hey, we got to retire together,'" Lewis said.

If Rodgers signs in Pittsburgh, there's a good chance the Steelers will be the final team he ever plays for, and if he plans on riding off into the sunset after one year, it sounds like he might want to take Lewis with him. That being said, the Steelers have not reached out to Lewis, who's currently a free agent.

"Nah, we haven't talked about playing with the Steelers. No," Lewis said.

Of course, Rodgers isn't on Pittsburgh's roster yet and the Steelers don't really need a tight end at this point, so it make sense that Lewis hasn't talked to them. However, if Rodgers were to show up in Pittsburgh and ask the team to go out and get the tight end, it's conceivable that Lewis could end up with the Steelers.

Rodgers and Lewis have history together

Lewis and Rodgers became close during their five seasons together in Green Bay. Lewis signed with the team in 2018 and then he stuck around until Rodgers' final year with the Packers in 2022.

"My five years there were some of the best years of my life," Lewis told Adams. "It just felt really good and I'll never forget those years that I spent in Green Bay."

During his time with the Packers, Lewis became the first player drafted in the first round to catch a TD pass from Rodgers. The Packers quarterback didn't throw a TD pass to a player drafted in the first round until his 15th season in the league.

Lewis left Green Bay following the 2022 season, but it sounds like he would have preferred to stick around.

"I feel like it ended a little too soon in Green Bay," Lewis said. "Obviously, guys were leaving, A-Rod left. Guys were just leaving from that team."

Back in 2021, Rodgers explained why he likes having Lewis around.

"What he brings from a personal standpoint, you can't quantify that. You really can't," Rodgers said. "You can't put a stat on that, but you can feel it -- it's palpable, it's tangible. You can really reach out and touch that energy and that positivity and that love he has for the guys, for myself. He's such a support beam for me, I lean on him."

It certainly sounds like Lewis is a guy Rodgers likes to have as a teammate.

Lewis and Rodgers are the same age

One likely reason Rodgers and Lewis get along so well probably has to do with their age. If Rodgers signs with the Steelers, he'll instantly become the oldest player in the NFL at age 41. Lewis is just five months younger and if he ends up playing this year, he'll become the second-oldest player in the NFL behind only Rodgers, so the Steelers could end up with the two oldest players in the league if both of them sign in Pittsburgh.

"When you get a little older in the tooth, you want to play with coaches that you've either played for before or teammates you've played with," Lewis told Adams.

Besides their age, Lewis and Rodgers have something else in common: They're the last players standing from their draft classes. Rodgers was taken with the 24th overall pick in 2005 and every other pick from that draft is now retired. As for Lewis, he was taken by the Jaguars with the 28th pick in 2006 and he's the only player from that class who's still active.

In a way, it would almost be fitting if they retire together, and it will certainly be a possibility if Rodgers decides to play in 2025.