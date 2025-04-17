Aaron Rodgers was upfront about his current NFL standing and future while joining the "Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday. That included confirmation of discussions with several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. It also included a blunt description of the way his time with the New York Jets came to an end, with the four-time MVP accusing new Jets coach Aaron Glenn of going "rogue" in an unusually testy exchange during their initial -- and final -- meeting before free agency.

"I figured that when I flew across the country on my own dime that there was going to be a conversation," Rodgers said. "And the confusing thing to me and the strange thing was, when I went out there, I meet with the coach ... We start talking and he runs out of the room ... Then he comes back with the GM. ... So we sit down in the office. And I think we're gonna have this long conversation. ... And 20 seconds in, he goes -- I'm talking to the GM about something, and he leans to the edge of his seat and goes, 'Are you sure you wanna play football?' And I go, 'Yeah, I'm interested.' And he says, 'We're going in a different direction at quarterback.'

"And I was kinda shocked," Rodgers continued. "Not because I didn't think that was a possibility ... but shocked because I just flew across the country and you could've told me this on the phone. ... And this is verbatim, exactly how it happened. ... And he goes, 'We just wanna know how you want it released, the messaging.' And I said, 'I don't give a shit about the messaging.'"

At that point, Rodgers explained, Glenn implied the quarterback would be a locker-room distraction.

"He said, 'I don't wanna be up in front of the room, saying something, and have guys looking back at you,'" Rodgers said of Glenn's remarks. "And I said, 'What does that even mean? Are you assuming that I would be in the back of the room during the team meeting, undermining what you're saying?' I said, 'You don't know me.' And he said, 'You don't know me.' And then I said, 'Exactly. Which is why I flew across the country to have a face-to-face meeting with you, to talk about my experience with the Jets and to hear your vision for the team.' ... What I thought was gonna be a couple-hour meeting turned into like a 15-minute meeting, and I walked out of there ... I don't want any part of that. It was already a debacle."