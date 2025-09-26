The NFL's increasing slate of international games has put teams and players in a position where they're trying to figure out an ideal approach to travel and the associated jet lag. To that point, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not feel the team's travel approach for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, was handled well.

However, Rodgers' concerns were based on a lack of time to explore the country, not a fear of the team properly adjusting to overseas travel.

"It is what it is, but if the schedule had been a little different, if I could have chosen it, maybe we get over on Monday. Tuesday is the day off," Rodgers said at a press conference on Friday via ESPN. "Good to get out, see some things. It's a beautiful country, it seems like, from pictures."

The Steelers held practices on Wednesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh before their flight to Dublin left on Thursday evening. The team landed in Ireland at roughly 8 a.m. local time on Friday, leaving very little time for taking in the sights or local culture. Still, football, not tourism, is the sole focus of the trip, according to Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

"I would've liked to have the guys over here for a few more days, too," Rooney said. "But we're in the middle of the season, so we had to do what's best for the football side of things."

Steelers receiver DK Metcalf doesn't share Rodgers' frustration with the lack of time for sightseeing. Metcalf made it clear that his goals are to catch Rodgers' passes, collect a victory and fly home.

"I'm not trying to explore. I'm here for the football game," Metcalf said. "I'll see everything on the flight in, flight out and drive to the stadium. I'm here to play football."

For Rodgers, the disappointment stems from his family history in the area, as well as the lack of an opportunity to try a Guinness straight from the tap in Dublin.

"I have a family history going back to Ireland and Scotland, so I've always wanted to get over here," Rodgers said. "... I'm a historian, so I know, kind of, the history, geopolitically, in the area. I'm a huge fan of Guinness. I don't really drink beer, but if I do, I drink Guinness. That's not a bullshit line that I'm telling you guys. It's the truth. I've heard it tastes different off the tap on Ireland and the States. I've been in Northern [Ireland], and it was great, but I'm excited about seeing what it tastes like here."

The Vikings also arrived in Dublin on Friday, meaning both teams are on roughly the same schedule heading into a clash of 2-1 teams.