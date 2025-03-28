NFL teams have been waiting to see one of this year's top prospects, Abdul Carter, work out and their waiting will continue a little longer. The edge rusher attended, but did not participate in Penn State's Pro Day on Friday.

Carter is continuing to recover from a shoulder injury and while he may work out for teams down the line, Rosenhaus said he is focusing on rehabbing the injury for now.

"He is still finishing up rehab on the shoulder injury he had from the Boise State game," Rosenhaus told ESPN. "He may still do a workout for teams sometime in mid-April."

The top prospect still attended Penn State's Pro Day and addressed his injury, explaining the decision to not participate in the workout.

"Still recovering from my shoulder, pretty much a hundred percent now. But knowing that I had the best training to come out here, and I didn't. So had to make the best decision for me," he said.

During NFL Scouting Combine medical testing, it was revealed that Carter had a stress fracture in his right foot. He decided not to have surgery on the area and was recently cleared to go back to training.

Carter did not work out during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis either, but did participate in physical exams and interviews with teams.

Carter said he didn't experience any pain regarding the stress fracture, adding that it is not an issue he dealt with during the season.

"I found out when they found out about it," he said. "I never had no symptoms, no pain. Doesn't bother me now. It didn't bother me during the season. So whatever they feel necessary for it, I don't feel any pain right now. No surgery or nothing like that."

The week of the combine Rosenhaus told ESPN, "We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level," but Carter's timeline has changed.

The 21-year-old is expected to be a top five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and many CBS Sports mock drafts have Carter going at No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns. Carter believes he is the "best player in the country" and says "the best player should be selected No. 1."

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick and many predict they will select a quarterback, with Cam Ward high on many lists.

Carter is ignoring the QB talk and posted on social media, "Don't let all this QB need talk fool y'all. It's already known who's the Best, and no QB is in that discussion! like I said, the Best PLAYER goes number 1."

Carter was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year last season, thanks to his 12.0 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss four passes defended and two forced fumbles iin 16 games.