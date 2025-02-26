On Thursday, April 24, we will know who the No. 1 overall pick will be in the 2025 NFL Draft as the countdown is officially on for the biggest night in the NFL offseason. This year, there are a few favorites who could be called up to the stage first in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but one player feels he deserves it most. Abdul Carter, the star defensive end out of Penn State, is confident he's the best prospect this offseason.

"I feel like I'm the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected No. 1," Carter, who is the overall No. 2 rated prospect on CBSSports.com, said on CBS Sports HQ.

Tennessee currently holds the first pick, and Carter therefore believes he should be a Titan.

"They have the No. 1 pick, and I want to be the No. 1 pick," he said. "That's the ultimate goal."

Backing himself, the 21-year-old explained why he believes he should be first up come April: "I would just say my impact on the game, my versatility. I can play multiple positions and the biggest thing for me is I show up when it matters most."

Carter has just one year on the edge, but despite the lack of time at the position, he was still at the top of his game. Carter says this ability to not only switch where he is on the field, but do it at such a high level, is rare.

"That's another reason why I feel like I'm the best player in the country. Just me being in my first year at a new position, I feel like nobody's really done this before at this level," Carter said. "Coming in at a new position and being a first-team unanimous All-American, dominating the way I did, having an impact on the game like I did."

The All-American recorded 12 sacks in 2024 and credits his "gold rush" move as one reason for his collegiate success.

Whoever does draft him, whether it's the Titans or someone else, he is open to working with the team on which position he should play.

"Definitely defensive end or edge rusher, but I feel like I could play wherever my coaches need," Carter said. "Wherever they feel the need, that's where I'll play."

Carter is still rehabbing a shoulder injury he suffered late in the season and won't be working out at the combine, but does plan to workout at Penn State's pro day on March 28. He's confident that he will be at full capacity soon.

"I'm really just starting to heat it up again. Just started training and working out again so the next couple of weeks are just me getting right, getting ready for my pro day to perform at an elite level," he said. "I think I'm about 90 percent right now. I feel like the next month, it's going to be really close to 100."

While some may be concerned about Carter being undersized going into the pros, the 6-foot-3, 248-pound defender is not.

"I've never been too small for anything my whole life," he said. "It's all about heart for me."

There's a chance he goes to his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles' rival, the New York Giants, who pick at No. 3. Carter is putting his Birds fandom behind and just wants to prove to his new team he is capable of helping them win.

"Wherever I go, I want to earn it," he said.