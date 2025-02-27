Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is viewed as one of the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his medical evaluation could complicate his stock. According to ESPN, tests revealed this week at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, and could undergo surgery.

"There are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future," Drew Rosenhaus, Carter's agent, told ESPN.

Carter could have surgery, which would require a screw inserted in his right foot and would sideline him for eight weeks. Or, Carter could bypass the surgery and take part in his Pro Day to prove to prospective suitors that he does not need the procedure, per ESPN. Carter's family and his agents, Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, consulted with doctors to gather information on the predicament. A decision is expected this week.

"Either way, worst case scenario, we don't expect this to impact where he is drafted," Rosenhaus told ESPN. "After visiting with teams this week, I believe he's going to be the No. 1 overall pick. "

Carter was a 2024 unanimous All-American as a junior for the Nittany Lions after leading the FBS in tackles for loss with 24. He also recorded the third-most pressures (66) and seventh-most sacks (12) in the FBS last year. Carter is No. 2 in CBS Sports' prospect rankings, behind only Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Carter was already planning to skip workouts at the combine because of the shoulder injury he suffered in Penn State's Fiesta Bowl win over Boise State. Carter, who played through the injury during Penn State's loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals, was recently cleared to resume training and was hoping to work out at PSU's Pro Day on March 28.

In speaking with reporters on Wednesday -- before news of the foot issue surfaced -- Carter was confident he would be the top pick in the draft.

"I feel like I'm the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected No. 1," Carter said on CBS Sports HQ.