Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is viewed as one of the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his medical evaluation could complicate his stock. Tests revealed this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, according to ESPN. While surgery was initially not ruled out, further scans on Carter's foot point to surgery not being advisable, per Adam Schefter, who reports Carter will work out at his March 28 Pro Day at Penn State.

CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has heard from two league sources who are "not worried" at all about Carter's injury. Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, agrees.

"I couldn't be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he's drafted," Rosenhaus told ESPN. "He will put on a show at his pro day."

On Thursday, Carter posted a picture on social media of Darth Vader in a bacta tank, which is a mythical tank from the Star Wars universe that is designed to accelerate the healing process.

One could look at this as Carter signaling that he's recovering nicely before breaking into the NFL.

2025 NFL mock draft: Abdul Carter goes No. 1 despite foot injury; Jayden Daniels gets new weapon in pass game Josh Edwards

Carter was a 2024 unanimous All-American as a junior for the Nittany Lions after leading the FBS in tackles for loss with 24. He also recorded the third-most pressures (66) and seventh-most sacks (12) in the FBS last year. Carter is No. 2 in CBS Sports' prospect rankings, behind only Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Carter was already planning to skip workouts at the combine because of the shoulder injury he suffered in Penn State's Fiesta Bowl win over Boise State and played through the injury during Penn State's loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

In speaking with reporters on Wednesday -- before news of the foot issue surfaced -- Carter was confident he would be the top pick in the draft.

"I feel like I'm the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected No. 1," Carter said on CBS Sports HQ.