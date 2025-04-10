Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is on the mend. According to ESPN, Carter underwent a medical recheck in Indianapolis on Thursday that showed that the stress reaction in his foot is healing and he won't need surgery.

"It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point," agent Drew Rosenhaus said, again via ESPN -- a declaration that aligns with what scouts told CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson back in February.

Carter unable to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine after the discovery of the stress reaction, and he sat out Penn State's Pro Day while still recuperating from a shoulder injury he suffered during the season.

The Penn State star is considered the top edge prospect, and arguably the top defender and top overall prospect in the draft, depending on how one categorizes Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. A unanimous All-American in 2024, Carter racked up 68 tackles, an NCAA-best 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 66 total pressures, the latter of which ranked second in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.

In the pre-draft process, he has drawn comparisons to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons -- his predecessor at Penn State who has finished in the top three of NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting three times in four seasons. His elite pass-rushing skill, combined with the explosive athleticism that fuels it, has led many to consider him the draft's top defender, and he is widely expected to come off the board within the first few picks of the draft later this month. With his foot apparently on the way to being healed, he should not have to wait too long to hear his name called.