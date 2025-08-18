Abdul Carter has only been a member of the New York Giants for a few months, but he's already steeping himself in the Big Apple rivalry with the New York Jets. A clip of the former Penn State star and No. 3 overall pick being put on his backside by a chip block from Jets tight end Stone Smartt was all over social media on Saturday night, and he responded on Sunday:

Here's the block in question:

As Carter noted, the Giants did indeed beat the Jets handily on Saturday. Carter's fellow first-round pick, Jaxson Dart, impressed once again as Big Blue topped Gang Green 31-13. Carter was credited with one assisted tackle -- combining with Brian Burns to stuff Breece Hall for no gain -- in the game.

Carter has very much looked as advertised in the early days of his professional career, and he helped limit the Jets' starting offense to a punt and a field goal over two possessions. Justin Fields completed just one of five passes for four yards. Carter also played after the Jets' starters left the field, nearly getting to backup quarterback Adrian Martinez. In the Giants' preseason Week 1 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Carter was in the backfield several times.

Carter is expected to be a key piece of a dangerous pass rush that also includes 2024 Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II and edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Carter will make his official NFL debut -- and hope to not be on the wrong end of any other viral highlights -- Sept. 7 against the Washington Commanders.