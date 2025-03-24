The 2025 NFL Draft is just 30 days away, and as it stands now, the Tennessee Titans will be making the first selection. The Titans need a quarterback, but is Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders the best player in the draft? Or would Tennessee benefit more by taking an immediate-impact player that's not a quarterback?

On Monday, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, who is regarded by many as the best player in this class, posted on social media that he will be the No. 1 overall pick.

"#1 overall pick, 30 days away ... InshaAllah "Don't let all this QB need talk fool yall. It's already known who's the Best, and no QB is in that discussion! like I said, the Best PLAYER goes number 1. "Generational, remember."

You have to admire the confidence from Carter, even though Miami quarterback Cam Ward is currently -1100 to be selected No. 1 overall according to BetMGM Sportsbook. It's interesting that Carter wrote "generational, remember." That directly points back to comments made by Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker, who said in January, "We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft." It remains to be seen if there is a true "generational talent" in this class, and these comments actually caused two-way star Travis Hunter's draft odds to fluctuate dramatically as opposed to Carter's.

The Penn State product was named a 2024 unanimous All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FBS in tackles for loss with 24. Carter also recorded the third-most pressures (66) and seventh-most sacks (12) in the FBS last season. Medical tests at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine revealed that Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, but it's unknown how this issue will affect his draft stock -- or his chances of going No. 1 overall.