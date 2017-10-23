Absurd stat shows how Kareem Hunt has already topped Ezekiel Elliott's rookie year

For a second straight season, a rookie running back on a legitimate Super Bowl contender isn't just a frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, he's also a candidate for league MVP. Last year, that distinction belonged to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who led the league in rushing but failed to capture either of those two awards. This year, the honor belongs to Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who is very much alive in both categories.

Hunt is experiencing an even better rookie season than Elliott.

Through seven weeks, Hunt leads the league in rushing with 717 yards (5.8 yards per carry), which means he's on pace for roughly 1,639 rushing yards, which means he's barely on track to top Elliott's 1,631 rushing yardage total from a year ago. Even if Hunt doesn't break Elliott's mark, he's already eclipsed Elliott in one area.

In seven games, Hunt has already broken more tackles than Elliott did throughout all of last season. According to Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner, Hunt has broken 37 tackles on 124 carries. Elliott broke 36 tackles on 322 carries last year. So, Hunt needed nearly 200 fewer carries to top Elliott.

Of note: Hunt has also broken 10 missed tackles on receptions, per PFF.

That's incredible. And here's where it's worth pointing out that Hunt has already totaled 1,002 yards from scrimmage -- he's much more than just a running back. He's on pace to record 2,290 yards from scrimmage. Last year, Elliott notched 1,994 yards from scrimmage. So, if Hunt continues at his current pace, he'll rack up nearly 300 more total yards than Elliot did in his rookie season. Remember how dominant David Johnson was a year ago? He finished with 2,118 total yards. So, Hunt has a chance to take down Johnson too.

None of this should be considered a knock on Elliott, who experienced an incredible rookie season and has solidified his status as one of the league's best running backs. Elliott is a stud who didn't need to break as many tackles considering he played behind one of league's most dominant offensive lines. Last year, the Cowboys' offensive line ranked fourth in Football Outsiders' run blocking statistic. The Chiefs' line ranks eighth this season (through Weeks 1-6).

What all of this should be considered is an endorsement for Hunt as an MVP candidate. For as much credit as Alex Smith has gotten for the Chiefs' 5-2 start, the biggest reason why their offense has improved this drastically is their number of explosive plays. And Hunt is largely responsible for those plays. Of Hunt's six touchdowns, three have been 50-plus yards. He's averaging 6.7 yards per touch. He leads all running backs in breakaway percentage -- a PFF statistic that tracks the percentage of yards that comes on runs of at least 15 yards. He leads all running backs with 10 runs of 15-plus yards, according to PFF.

If the Chiefs finish with the league's best record -- still a big if -- MVP voters will be forced to consider the best player on the best team. Even if the Chiefs don't finish with the best record, their rookie running back deserves consideration. Hunt is already a worthy candidate.