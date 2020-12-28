We're all officially in the Upside Down, and Adam Gase has suddenly become the demogorgon. It's true stranger things have happened than the New York Jets winning two games in a row, as rare as that feat might be, but to see them suddenly decide to become a winning team with the No. 1-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft at stake is a weird one. They've now won two straight with one game remaining, and both wins have been over teams atop the wild card hunt in their respective division -- namely the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

So what does this mean for the future of Gase in New York? Tanking to an 0-16 season would've likely sealed his coffin closed, but would've also guaranteed the first pick in the draft with an eye on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Suddenly winning has robbed the team of a shot at Lawrence, but might be Gase's way of trying to remind general manager Joe Douglas he actually does know how to lead a team.

Whilst you try to figure it all out, just know Gase himself claims he isn't giving any thought to his job status.

"I haven't thought about it," he said, via The New York Post. "I haven't had any discussions with [owner Christopher Johnson] about any of this. My job is to get us ready for the next game, so that's what I'm going to worry about. ... It's something I can't worry about.''

Douglas proclaimed earlier this season he was basically married to Gase for foreseeable future, noting the two are "in this together", seemingly unyielding in his commitment to the struggling coach. Gase is currently 9-22 as head coach of the Jets, and as an NFL head coach overall, with no hope he can turn things around in New York -- the team's last two games notwithstanding. With a ton of questions to answer this offseason, including the future of former first-round pick Sam Darnold, Johnson and Douglas might view this unexpectedly victorious version of the Jets as reason enough to give Gase one more year.



Or, they might not, but either way Gase is laissez-faire about it. He's coaching to win out when the organization and its fans would've preferred losing, but was losing when they craved wins.