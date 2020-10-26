After watching his team lose their sixth-straight game, Jets coach Adam Gase decided to relinquish play calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains prior to Sunday's home game against the Bills. And while the Jets managed to jump out to a 10-0 lead, New York failed to score on its last six possessions in an 18-10 loss. The Jets, who went 7-9 in Gase's first year in New York, are 0-7 entering next Sunday's game against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Gase, who had previously stated that he had no plans to relinquish play-calling duties, explained why he decided to give them up. Gase had called his team's plays during his first 70 games as an NFL head coach.

"I've been thinking about it for a while, just trying to figure out what's going on, how come we're not consistent and productive," said Gase, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I just felt like it was the time to do it and see how the guys would respond and what our offensive staff would put together. It looked like things were going well in the first half."

Gase said that he had contemplated giving up play calling duties earlier in the season. But after consulting with his coaching staff, Gase decided to continue calling plays until he ultimately decided to make the change prior to Sunday.

"My big thing was, it allowed me to take a step back and just really just focus on every phase of our organization," Gase said.

The Jets left some points on the field during the first half. After kicking a field goal on their opening drive, the Jets were again threatening to score after quarterback Sam Darnold hit Braxton Berrios for a 22-yard completion near the end of the first quarter. But the Jets were quickly done in by a holding call and a negative running play that led to New York running back La'Mical Perine coming up short on fourth-and-1 from the Bills' 18-yard line.

The Jets did manage to hit pay dirt on their next drive, with Perine's five-yard touchdown run capping off a seven-play, 80-yard drive. New York would not score again, however, as the Jets' last drive of the half ended with Darnold throwing an interception to Dane Jackson. The Bills parlayed the pick into a field goal to trim their deficit to four points at intermission.

"I felt like we got in a rhythm," Darnold said of the Jets' early offensive success, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. "Besides the late second-quarter turnover that I had, I felt like I played pretty well in that first half."

Whatever rhythm the Jets established in the first half was nowhere to be found in the second half. While Buffalo's offense mounted four second half scoring drives, the Jets' offense gained a total of four yards in the game's final 30 minutes. Darnold completed just one of his eight second half attempts, as New York was out-gained by Buffalo, 422-190.

"We have to adjust to their adjustments better," Darnold said after the game.

One Jets player that did enjoy success Sunday was 37-year-old running back Frank Gore, who rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Despite his success, Gore received just 16 offensive snaps on Sunday. Perine, who logged 34 snaps, rushed for 39 yards on the same amount of carries.

Gase, who said that he is not sure if the play calling switch will be a permanent change, will now have to figure out how to move the ball against a Chiefs defense that has allowed just 33 points in their last two games. Kansas City's offense now includes a familiar face in Le'Veon Bell, a former Jet who rushed for 39 yards on six carries in his Chiefs debut.