Adam Gase explains why Jay Cutler was supposed to stand motionless in wildcat

Jay Cutler is the Miami Dolphins' quarterback. So when the offense runs the wildcat and he's asked to line up at wide receiver, guess what? That's not in the job description.

Cutler really selling his role in the Wildcat at the bottom of the screen pic.twitter.com/WgHxXvxlHL — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 1, 2017

Cutler couldn't have looked less interested if he laid on his back and put his hands behind his head. But, it turns out, he did exactly what he was supposed to on that play, according to coach Adam Gase.

"As soon as he steps forward they can knock the ... I won't say it. They can hit him," Gase explained, Wednesday, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. "If he steps back or doesn't move, now you're looking at a different kind of penalty."

Cutler confirmed as much.

Jay Cutler said on wildcat he was told to not get hit, don't touch anybody, don't move. He felt he carried out his assignment perfectly. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 4, 2017

Perhaps Gase was reminded of former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez when instructing Cutler on how to play wide receiver.

Cutler had a better performance in wildcat formation than Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/uzOE9PHM34 — Ray (@GambitOne_) October 2, 2017

So was Gase worried about Cutler's "I give exactly zero craps" demeanor on the play?

"No. You guys worry about a lot more things than I do."

The Dolphins popularized the wildcat in 2008, when the team went 11-5 and won the division thanks in large part to running back Ronnie Brown. It's unclear if it will be a part of Gase's offense, partly because the play above wasn't successful (to be fair, successful plays were hard to come by in the 20-0 loss to the Saints). Salguero writes that back in 2008 then-coach Tony Sparano admitted that if the wildcat wasn't initially successful it would have been shelved.

As it stands, the Dolphins' offense is among the most anemic in the league. Nothing should be off the table.