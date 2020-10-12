It only took one game back after returning from injured reserve for Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase to not see eye-to-eye. In New York's 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, the Jets running back rushed the ball 13 times for 60 yards and received just one target which he hauled in for seven yards. That level of volume -- specifically in the passing game -- seems to have irked Bell, who liked a number of tweets following the loss suggesting that he should have seen more targets.

When asked about Bell's social media activity that indirectly puts his coaching in question, Adam Gase told reporters during a conference call on Monday that he wishes those types of conversations happened face-to-face.

"Sometimes the defense takes away a guy that we're trying to give the ball to," said Gase. "I get it. Players get frustrated when they feel they should either be targeted more or get more touches. I think there's a lot of guys feeling that way. Just got to go back to work and figure out a way to get out guys involved.

"I hate that's the route we go with all this instead of just talking to me about it, but seems this is the way guys want to do it nowadays."

This is hardly the first time that Gase and Bell have had some public spats that have spilled onto social media. Following his first season with the Jets in 2019, Gase was asked if he would want Bell -- who signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract in March of 2019 -- back for the 2020 season. To that question, Gase declined to answer directly and instead told reporters to ask GM Joe Douglas the following day. Naturally, that drew a response from Bell on Twitter.

This past summer Gase pulled Bell from a scrimmage during training camp due to hamstring tightness. That didn't sit well with the Pro Bowl back either, tweeting "ain't nothin' wrong with my hamstrings" at the time. Bell also didn't seem to like the amount of work he was getting in camp tweeting that he needs to see a lot of work to stay loose and that "I need to PRACTICE to be great in GAMES!!!" That frustration as seemingly carried over into that Week 5 loss to Arizona.

Along with those questions surrounding his usage, it's also notable that Bell liked a tweet suggesting New York should trade him. While it's unclear if that's an indirect request or not, it will be curious to see if his name pops up in any trade rumors leading up to the Nov. 3 trade deadline.