Adam Gase off hot seat after Jets owner says he'll remain coach for 2019 and longer

New York Jets owner Christopher Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that there will be no changes to the coaching staff during the final few weeks of the 2019 season or after. Johnson's words are a clear indication that first year head coach Adam Gase will not be fired this year and will have his job secured heading into 2020.

"I want to assure you there will be no changes in coaches here," Johnson said, via the New York Post. "Adam has the trust of this team. He has the trust of Sam [Darnold]. He has Joe [Douglas'] trust. He has my trust. He's a good man. He's a good coach."

Gase was hired as the 19th head coach in Jets history this past offseason following a three-year tenure leading the Miami Dolphins organization. His first year in New York hasn't gone as swimmingly as one would have hoped for as the Jets currently stand at 2-7 heading into Week 11 and are tied for last place in the AFC East. Given that lackluster start to the season along with some regression from second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, there have been calls for Gase's job.

While those calls have been made by those outside of the Jets organization, the brass seem to believe in what Gase is doing enough to allow him to continue on the path for the foreseeable future.

"There's a lot of work to do," Johnson continued. "There's a great deal of work to do. Everyone understands that and we're just getting started. But I feel really good about this team moving forward."

Had the Jets decided to move on from Gase, that would have given Sam Darnold his third head coach in as many seasons in the NFL, so having Gase secure in New York for 2020 does, at the very least, give the former first round pick some continuity.

"It's absolutely important, but that's not why I'm keeping Adam," Johnson said. "That's certainly a component. Changing systems year after year is a disaster for a young quarterback, especially."

The Jets are fresh off a 34-27 win over their crosstown rival Giants in Week 10 and do have an opportunity to go on a little bit of a run over these next four weeks when they'll see the Redskins, Bengals and Dolphins. If Adam Gase can galvanize his team and secure victories in those matchups, it should give him even more confidence heading into 2020.