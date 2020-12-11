Jamal Adams' relationship with the New York Jets was complex, even though it was clear he had some hard feelings for head coach Adam Gase. Before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks, Adams took the opportunity to criticize Gase's leadership and relationships with the players on the team. The All-Pro safety was traded four days after those comments.

As the Jets are set to face Adams and the Seahawks for the first time since the trade, Gase admitted he was surprised by Adams' comments -- believing the two had a good relationship when Adams was in New York.

"I thought it was good, but obviously he felt different. I don't know, I never had any poor interactions with him," Gase said. "I thought everything was – he was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with. Just kind of once the offseason hit, that's kind of where – there's nothing I can do, I'm not in charge of contracts. I'm not involved in those talks. That's kind of where his agent and front office guys got to go to work."

Adams said he suffered from a form of depression because of the losing. The Jets went 7-9 in Gase's first year at the helm -- which was ironically the best record Adams endured in his three years with the team. New York was 16-32 in Adams' three seasons there, despite the safety earning two Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro selection.

"I mean we had talked about – I knew when we lost how much it hurt him, like I knew that," Gase said. "He's a competitor, man. He has no interest in coming on the wrong end of the stick in the win-loss column. He feels like he sells out and gives everything he has, and he wants to win. I mean he wants to do everything he can to win."

Adams has played at an All-Pro level for the Seahawks defense this year. With 7.5 sacks on the season, Adams is a sack away from having the most sacks in a season by a defensive back in NFL history (Adrian Wilson holds the record with eight). Adams has 5.5 sacks since Week 9, tied with T.J. Watt for the most in the NFL. He has 58 tackles and a pass defense in just eight games.

The Jets received a nice return package for Adams: a 2021 first-round pick, 2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-round pick and Bradley McDougald in the deal. Gase may not be around for those draft picks, but the Jets organization benefits as the franchise is in the midst of a rebuild.

"I think both sides got what they wanted," Gase said. "I think at the end of the day, I think it will benefit both sides too."