Adam Gase's bizarre introductory press conference with Jets leaves questions about the importance of first impressions
Gase looked just a little out of it
Adam Gase hasn't coached a game for the New York Jets, but he's already become a bit of a joke. Gase went into his press conference with what you might call the craziest of crazy eyes, and he immediately became a meme on Twitter due to his bewildered look. The former Dolphins coach was brought in to take over for Todd Bowles, but his first impression was in pictures.
It obviously isn't time to panic in New York -- a little crazy can be good, after all -- but eccentric Jets coaches in years past haven't left a lot of room for the benefit of doubt. In a market as unforgiving as New York's, where success is expected to some degree, Gase has some people to win over.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Gase's conference and the importance of a first impression for a fan base. Bruce Arians, for example, said all of the right things for Tampa Bay in his introductory press conference. While they admit that they're not sure what's going on with Gase, they also say that immediately becoming a meme is not the ideal result of an opening press conference.
