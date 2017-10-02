Adam Jones: Browns current roster is going to make it hard to win there

Adam Jones knows Hue Jackson from their time together in Cincinnati, and the Bengals cornerback isn't sure the second-year Browns coach has the players to change the culture of losing that precedes Jackson's arrival in Cleveland by nearly two decades. Jones made this assessment after the Bengals destroyed the Browns, 31-7, dropping Cleveland to 0-4 on the year and 1-19 during Jackson's tenure.

"As people know I'm a fan of Coach Hue," Jones said, via The Athletic's Zac Jackson. "I know you say they're getting a lot of talent, but I don't know. From watching today and watching film, I probably shouldn't say this but it's going to be hard to win with that group. I'm just saying all around football, I don't know if Hue has enough to win. ...

"He only can get so much out of the group that he has," Jones continued. "I was with Hue when he was with us. He's one of the guys that you would, . . .if we had to go to Iraq right now and he had to pick friends to go, I would [go with him] because I know what type of leader and person he is."

Owner Jimmy Haslam turned to an analytics-based front office after the 2015 season and despite myriad personnel moves, Jones is right: This team can't compete. Jackson was asked about that lack of competitiveness after the Bengals game.

"I can see you saying that about today. We got beat soundly in every phase, but we are going to work," he said, via Cleveland.com. "I'm not going to let this tram go backwards. We did today. There's no question about that. We have some work to do. I think to a man in there, we'll go back to work. We'll put our heads down and get better."

It was the Browns' second home loss this season and ninth in two years. And Jackson understands if fans can't stomach all the terrible football.

"It pains me. It does," he said. "I see it all. I saw everything here today because we all want to give [the fans] what they deserve. We didn't today. I understand our fans leaving. I probably would have, too. We weren't playing good enough. I respect that. Hopefully, they'll be back next week. We have a big game against New York. I know our guys. We are going to go back to work on Monday, and they are going to get ready to play a big time game here at home. We need to give our fans and our football team what they deserve, which is an opportunity to win. That's what we are trying to do."

Unfortunately, the Browns are facing the New York Jets and not the New York Giants. Both teams have been among the biggest surprises this season though for different reasons; most people pegged the Jets to be worse than the Browns but instead they're 2-2 and tied with the Patriots in the division. The Giants, meanwhile, have been abysmal and are still searching for their first win after four straight losses.

There is this, though: The Browns are a 2.5-point favorite at home, according to the early Week 5 lines.