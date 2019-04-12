Adam Thielen lands monstrous extension from Vikings reportedly worth $64 million over four years

For the second time in two years, Adam Thielen has landed a huge contract extension from the Minnesota Vikings.

The team announced on Friday that the two sides have agreed to terms on a multi-year deal. According to Thielen's agent, Blake Baratz, the extension is worth a total of $64 million over four years and could pay Thielen up to $73 million in new money if he meets all his incentives. Per NFL Network, $35 million is fully guaranteed.

After putting together a career season in 2018 that included 113 receptions for 1,373 yards, Thielen went into the offseason this year hoping that he could work out a new deal with the Vikings, despite the fact that he still had two years remaining on the first extension he signed with the team back in March 2017.

Back in February, Baratz sounded hopeful that a deal would get done.

"This team has a lot of really good things in place for it, and I know they want to take care of Adam and I know they want Adam there and I know they want to reward Adam," Baratz said, via ESPN.com. "What exactly that looks like and when that happens, I can't speak to yet, but I'm cautiously optimistic that everyone will come around and do the right thing."

Thielen has basically been unstoppable since signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Over the past two seasons, Thielen has developed into one of the top wideouts in the league. Not only has was he voted to the past two Pro Bowls, but he also set an NFL record in 2018 when he opened the season by tallying 100-plus receiving yards in eight consecutive games.

Although both sides wanted to get a deal done, Baratz said in February that there was no way Thielen would hold out if the two sides didn't come to an agreement.

"There's not -- no one's being greedy. Everyone understands the situation and it's really in their court. He has a couple of years left on his deal but he's earned a significant pay raise. Not to mention what he's done on the field, he might be one of the best people in the entire National Football League and represents the city and the organization and state and frankly, the entire region unbelievably. We're all hopeful that it'll get done."

The Vikings clearly view Thielen as a key part of their future, which is why they were willing to do the deal even though the receiver still had two seasons left on his old contract. Under the new deal, the Vikings now have Thielen under contract for years to come.