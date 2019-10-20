Adam Thielen questionable with hamstring injury after spectacular touchdown catch

Adam Thielen was able to put the Vikings on the board in Week 7, but it came at a cost. At the 5:25 mark in the opening quarter of Minnesota's matchup with the Lions, quarterback Kirk Cousins was able to roll out and complete a 25-yard touchdown pass to Thielen.

The receiver extended, toe-tapped in the back of the end zone to complete the catch, but then slid out of bounds and into the stands. Thielen was immediately showing discomfort upon making the touchdown grab, was slow to get off the field as he was helped by trainers and had a noticeable limp.

The team later noted that he suffered a hamstring injury and his return is questionable. When the Vikings offense went out on the field for their next series, Thielen was watching from the sideline. That grab was Thielen's lone reception of the afternoon and it remains to be seen if he'll be back at any point in the game.

Coming into this matchup, Thielen had 26 receptions for 366 yards and five touchdowns.