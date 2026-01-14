Longtime Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has called it a career, making his retirement announcement via Instagram story on Wednesday.

"What a ride it has been! 13 years what a blessing! Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years it has meant everything to my family and I! ❤️" Thielen, 35, posted.

Thielen's rise is one of the more remarkable ones in recent memory. Undrafted out of Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2013, Thielen earned a contract after impressing at rookie tryouts. He ended up being one of the Vikings' final roster cuts ahead of the season, but he remained with the team on the practice squad.

Thielen played mostly special teams in 2014 and 2015 before breaking out for a 69-catch, 967-yard campaign in 2016. He topped 1,250 yards in both 2017 and 2018, earning Pro Bowl nods both seasons. His 113 catches in 2018 are fourth-most in a single season, bettered by only Justin Jefferson and Cris Carter.

Thielen ranks in the top five in Vikings history in receptions (542 -- fourth), receiving yards (6,751 -- fifth) and receiving touchdowns (55 -- third).

In 2023, Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers and promptly produced a renaissance season: His 103 receptions and 1,014 yards were both his most since 2018.

With the Vikings' wide receiver corps reeling with injuries and Jordan Addison's suspension entering the 2025 season, Minnesota reunited with Thielen. A few months later, after his release request was granted, he spent the final few weeks of the season (and one playoff game) with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thielen finishes his career as one of the most productive undrafted players ever.