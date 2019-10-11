Adam Thielen returns to Vikings practice, likely to suit up against Eagles in Week 6

A day after he stayed home from team facilities due to an illness, wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to practice on Friday, a strong indication he'll be ready to suit up for the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

First reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the news should be encouraging to Vikings fans, as Thielen is fresh off his best performance of the 2019 season -- a seven-catch, 130-yard effort against the New York Giants that also included two touchdowns. His fellow starting receiver, Stefon Diggs, missed a practice a week earlier and told reporters it was because of an illness, only to be fined more than $200,000 by the team for skipping the session. Thielen, however, was "legitimately" sick Thursday, per the Star Tribune.

Outside of his big day against New York, the two-time Pro Bowler has had a relatively quiet start to the year, three times finishing with no more than 55 receiving yards and notably critiquing the team's passing game after a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. He's still on pace for close to a 1,000-yard season, however, after topping 1,200 yards in each of the previous two years.

And Sunday afternoon's game against the Eagles figures to bode well for he and Diggs, with Philadelphia surrendering an average of 277 passing yards per game -- the sixth-most among all NFL teams. In 2018, when the Vikings last played the Eagles, Thielen caught seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 23-21 Minnesota victory.